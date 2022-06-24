Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jalalabad IED blast case: NIA conducts searches in Punjab's Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran region

Searches have uncovered digital devices, ammunition, and other significant material.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Jalalabad IED blast case: NIA conducts searches in Punjab's Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran region
NIA

The National Investigation Agency Friday conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran in connection with a blast in Jalalabad last year.

Also, READ: We have nothing to do with it: Maharashtra BJP chief on Shiv Sena political crisis

"The case relates to an explosion that took place on a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad city in Fazilka," an NIA spokesperson said.

The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers, and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks using arms and explosive, the NIA said.

The case, initially registered in September last year in Jalalabad, was re-registered by the NIA in October last year.

During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.