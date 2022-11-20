Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have become parents to twin babies, a girl and a boy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
Isha Ambani become mother of twin | Photo: File

Isha Ambani, daughter of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and husband Anand Piramal have become parents to twins. "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the media statement read.

The official statement said that Isha Ambani has given birth to a baby boy and a baby girl. "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," reads the statement. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got hitched back in December 2018 in a traditional ceremony at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'.  The wedding was graced by several celebrities. 

Read: Mangaluru auto explosion is 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is currently a member of the board of directors in Jio and Reliance retails. 

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Anand Piramal is the Executive director of the Primal Group. His financial services business is currently India's largest and most diversified NBFC. 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.