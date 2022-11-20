Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins

Isha Ambani become mother of twin | Photo: File

Isha Ambani, daughter of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and husband Anand Piramal have become parents to twins. "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022," the media statement read.

The official statement said that Isha Ambani has given birth to a baby boy and a baby girl. "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," reads the statement. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got hitched back in December 2018 in a traditional ceremony at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'. The wedding was graced by several celebrities.

She is currently a member of the board of directors in Jio and Reliance retails.

Anand Piramal is the Executive director of the Primal Group. His financial services business is currently India's largest and most diversified NBFC.