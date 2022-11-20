Mangaluru auto explosion is 'act of terror': Karnataka DGP

Photo: PTI

The state police commissioner of Karnataka said today that the autorickshaw explosion that occurred on Saturday in Mangaluru was not an accident but rather a "act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage." Karnataka's chief officer, Praveen Sood, has said that his department is assisting federal authorities with their investigation.

According to the DGP in a tweet, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies." The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

Similarly, Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has confirmed that central investigators are helping local law enforcement. It was all recorded on surveillance cameras. The footage captured a little explosion. The police, however, were unable to definitively confirm at that time whether or not a "explosion" or "blast" had really taken place.

"At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi Police Station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital," CP was quoted as saying.

Central intelligence agencies found that the suspect had obtained a SIM card in Coimbatore using a bogus identity, which matched the information provided by central intelligence agencies. In fact, he had gone all throughout Tamil Nadu, as shown by the placements of his towers. A uthorities have begun reviewing his phone records in an effort to identify potential allies in the Tamil Nadu region, according to NDTV.

The driver of the autorickshaw and a passenger were both hurt when the vehicle exploded in the vicinity of a structure that is currently being construction.

(With inputs from agencies)