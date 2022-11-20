Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab to face narco test tomorrow; check list of 50 questions likely to be asked

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Aaftab Poonawala, who is the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, will most likely be facing a narco test tomorrow, November 21. Aaftab was the live-in partner of Shraddha and allegedly strangled her to death after a fight on May 18 this year.

Now, the Delhi Police will be conducting a narco test of Aaftab Poonawala on Monday in order to determine more clues about the gruesome murder. The narco test will also give more clues about if he had any accomplices or was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Here is a list of 50 questions that are likely to be answered by Aaftab while he is undergoing the narco test.

1. What is your full name?

2. What is your date of birth?

3. Where are you from?

4. What is your home address?

5. What are the names of your parents?

6. What profession are you in? / How many mobile numbers do you use?

7. Do you know Shraddha Walker?

8. Where did Shraddha Walkar live?

9. Where did both of you meet?

10. How do you know Shraddha?

11. Did you ever visit Shraddha’s home?

12. How was your relationship?

13. Since when were you both living together?

14. Were Shraddha's family members happy with your relationship?

15. Were your family members happy with the relationship between the two?

16. Where did you live in Mumbai?

17. Did you fight with Shraddha in Mumbai in November 2020?

18. What was the reason for the fight?

19. Where did you go first after leaving Mumbai?

20. When did you reach Delhi?

21. Where did you stay in Delhi?

22. On which day did you shift to the Mehrauli house?

23. When and where did you kill Shraddha?

24. What happened on 18th May?

25. Did you two have a fight?

26. What was the quarrel over?

27. What happened in the room?

28. Why were you angry?

29. Where did you kill Shraddha in the house?

30. Were you intoxicated that day?

31. How did you commit the murder?

32. What did you do after killing Shraddha?

33. Have you searched the internet for the whereabouts of the dead body?

34. Did you dismember the corpse?

35. How many pieces was the dead body cut in and which weapon was used?

36. Where did you buy the weapons to cut Shraddha's dead body into pieces?

37. Did you use the same weapon to dismember the corpse?

38. Where did you throw the pieces of Shraddha's dead body?

39. Was anyone else involved in the murder along with you?

40. Had you tried to kill Shraddha earlier also?

41. Where has Shraddha's mobile phone been thrown?

42. Where are the clothes you and Shraddha wore on the day of the murder?

43. Where did you throw the weapon?

44. For how long did you keep throwing the pieces of the dead body in the forest?

45. Did you go out of Delhi to hide the body parts and other evidence?

46. ​​After the murder of Shraddha, did you bring other girls to the house as well?

47. How did you get to know those girls?

48. Did you tell anything to your family or anyone about Shraddha's murder?

49. Who is the girl you brought home after killing Shraddha?

50. Did you plan the murder of Shraddha a few days ago? Or take her life in a sudden fit of anger?

It is expected that the narco test of Aaftab Poonawala will take place tomorrow, November 21, in the Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi. It is expected that after the narco test, Aaftab will be presented before a court when the rest of the trial will take place.

