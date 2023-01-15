Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indigo flight makes emergency landing for blood-puking passenger, passes away before reaching hospital

Indigo flight makes emergency landing for passenger vomiting blood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Indigo flight makes emergency landing for blood-puking passenger, passes away before reaching hospital
Indigo flight makes emergency landing | Photo: PTI

An Indigo Air Line had to make an emergency landing because a passenger's health suddenly started to deteriorate. Flight number 6A-2088 was only halfway to its destination, Delhi when a passenger began to vomit blood. The flight landed in Indore and the patient was immediately taken to the hospital. 

On reaching the hospital, it was informed that the passenger had already passed away before reaching the hospital. This incident took place on a flight travelling from Madurai to Delhi. 

The deceased has been identified as Atul Gupta, a resident of Noida. He was a patient of BP and sugar and he was 60 years old. Finally, this flight could leave from Indore to Delhi at around 6.40 pm.

Read: Supreme Court to decide on legal marital age for Muslim girls: What do existing marriage laws say?

Indore airport was already informed about the deteriorated health of Atul Gupta and an ambulance was already present before the flight's landing. When Atul Gupta was taken off the flight, blood was coming out of his mouth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022? 28-year-old Miss USA is CEO of her own clothing line
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.