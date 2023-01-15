Indigo flight makes emergency landing for blood-puking passenger, passes away before reaching hospital

Indigo flight makes emergency landing | Photo: PTI

An Indigo Air Line had to make an emergency landing because a passenger's health suddenly started to deteriorate. Flight number 6A-2088 was only halfway to its destination, Delhi when a passenger began to vomit blood. The flight landed in Indore and the patient was immediately taken to the hospital.

On reaching the hospital, it was informed that the passenger had already passed away before reaching the hospital. This incident took place on a flight travelling from Madurai to Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Gupta, a resident of Noida. He was a patient of BP and sugar and he was 60 years old. Finally, this flight could leave from Indore to Delhi at around 6.40 pm.

Indore airport was already informed about the deteriorated health of Atul Gupta and an ambulance was already present before the flight's landing. When Atul Gupta was taken off the flight, blood was coming out of his mouth.