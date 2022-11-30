Indian railway guideline: Never carry THESE items with you in train, you may land up in jail

In India, thousands of people travel by train every day. Given that, there are certain rules and regulations to be followed by the citizens to ensure a safe journey for all the passengers travelling. You must exercise extreme caution and shouldn't travel with certain goods which might land you in jail.

The Railways have also issued a warning to the passengers to ensure the safety of millions of people who travel in trains every day. Inflammable and explosive items should not be carried on trains, according to a warning from the Railways. Because of this, they endanger not only their own life but also the lives of other passengers. If you carry such hazardous materials while on a train, you could also be subject to jail time, as per railway regulations.

Items you must not carry in trains:

Carrying explosives and dangerous items travelling on a train, such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, cigarettes, and gunpowder, is strictly prohibited by railway regulations. Additionally, it is illegal to transport flammable items like kerosene and petrol in trains. The Railways further stated that it is prohibited for passengers to smoke cigarettes in the train's compartment or station.

In accordance with sections 164 and 165 of the Railways Act 1989, if you transport inflammable or explosive items while travelling by rail, you may be subject to a fine of up to Rs 1000 or a sentence of three years in jail, or both. You must practice caution if you do not want to land up in jail or pay a fine.