Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Lionel Messi to earn over Rs 1,000 crore in cash alone at Inter Miami, contract details inside

Delhi floods update: Traffic police issues advisory for commuters to avoid waterlogged routes; details here

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lionel Messi to earn over Rs 1,000 crore in cash alone at Inter Miami, contract details inside

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

On Cam: Four Men Rob Car At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands LG's Resignation

BTS is blessed with the best fandom, but why their fans are called ARMY? | Explained

PM Modi to meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah on his US visit

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Wimbledon women's final from royal box: 'Beautiful day out at the tennis'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

BB OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Manisha Rani 'craves attention from men'; latter breaks down, shouts 'you b***h'

HomeIndia

India

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

In a show of strength against India, neighboring country Pakistan is trying to stand taller by hoisting a flag worth Rs 40 crore as the country remains in crippling debt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has been known across the globe for its grand festivities and extravagant ceremony on the Red Fort on Independence Day, which is set to be celebrated on August 15. However, neighbouring country Pakistan is now trying to match up the level, despite its crippling debt.

India and Pakistan got independence from British rule on the same day, but Independence Day in the latter is celebrated on August 14, one day before India. In fact, Pakistan also has some expensive plans to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Trying to one-up India through its celebrations, Pakistan has decided to hoist a massive 500 feet national flag on Independence Day, which is worth Rs 40 crore in Pakistani currency. This flag will be hoisted in the Punjab province of the country, on August 14 at Liberty Chowk.

What is noteworthy is that Pakistan has decided to spend Rs 40 crore of government money on hoisting their national flag on Independence Day, while the country is going through an extreme financial crisis for several years and is currently under a debt of Rs 2000 crore.

This move to hoist a 500-foot flag in Pakistan came after India announced its plans to hoist a flag as tall as 413 feet on the Attari border. However, this is not the first time that the ‘flag wars’ have erupted between the two rival countries.

India and Pakistan have been in a competition over their Independence Day flags for years. In 2017, Pakistan decided to install a 400-foot flag along the Attari-Wagah border, right after the Indian government installed a new 360-foot tricolour at the location.

Pakistan’s economic crisis has intensified over the last few months, with the country now taking on more debt after Saudi Arabia, UAE and the IMF have lent it billions of dollars after the flood aftermath in the country.

READ | ‘If India demands to play…’ Pakistan Minister drops massive bombshell over country's participation in ODI World Cup

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE