India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

In a show of strength against India, neighboring country Pakistan is trying to stand taller by hoisting a flag worth Rs 40 crore as the country remains in crippling debt.

India has been known across the globe for its grand festivities and extravagant ceremony on the Red Fort on Independence Day, which is set to be celebrated on August 15. However, neighbouring country Pakistan is now trying to match up the level, despite its crippling debt.

India and Pakistan got independence from British rule on the same day, but Independence Day in the latter is celebrated on August 14, one day before India. In fact, Pakistan also has some expensive plans to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Trying to one-up India through its celebrations, Pakistan has decided to hoist a massive 500 feet national flag on Independence Day, which is worth Rs 40 crore in Pakistani currency. This flag will be hoisted in the Punjab province of the country, on August 14 at Liberty Chowk.

What is noteworthy is that Pakistan has decided to spend Rs 40 crore of government money on hoisting their national flag on Independence Day, while the country is going through an extreme financial crisis for several years and is currently under a debt of Rs 2000 crore.

This move to hoist a 500-foot flag in Pakistan came after India announced its plans to hoist a flag as tall as 413 feet on the Attari border. However, this is not the first time that the ‘flag wars’ have erupted between the two rival countries.

India and Pakistan have been in a competition over their Independence Day flags for years. In 2017, Pakistan decided to install a 400-foot flag along the Attari-Wagah border, right after the Indian government installed a new 360-foot tricolour at the location.

Pakistan’s economic crisis has intensified over the last few months, with the country now taking on more debt after Saudi Arabia, UAE and the IMF have lent it billions of dollars after the flood aftermath in the country.

