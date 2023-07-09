‘If India demands to play…’ Pakistan Minister drops massive bombshell over country's participation in ODI World Cup

File Photo

The political tensions between India and Pakistan have cast a somber cloud over the highly anticipated clash between these arch rivals in the 2023 ODI World Cup. This monumental match is set to take place at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. According to a report in The Indian Express, Ehsaan Mazari, the minister responsible for sports in Pakistan, has imposed stringent conditions for Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

Mazari stated that Pakistan would make similar demands if the BCCI fails to send their players across the border for the Asia Cup. The two cricket boards, BCCI and PCB, have been engaged in a heated dispute over the venue for the Asia Cup. Initially, the tournament was planned to take place solely in Pakistan. However, India's unwillingness to travel across the border led the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to propose a hybrid model. It has been reported that the tournament will now be held in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” Mazari was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The sports minister's statement comes just one day after Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, established a high-level committee to determine the country's involvement in the prestigious showpiece event.

“The committee will be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and I am among the 11 ministers who are part of it. We will discuss the issue and give our recommendations to the PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB. The PM will take the final decision," Mazari said.

Mazari also conveyed his dissatisfaction with the proposed 'hybrid' model for the Asia Cup. "As the host, Pakistan possesses the rightful authority to host all the matches within its borders. This is the desire of cricket enthusiasts, and I, too, oppose the idea of a hybrid model," he firmly stated.

He further accused India of interfering with the intersection of sports and politics, particularly in the realm of cricket.

“India brings sports into politics. I don’t understand why the Indian government doesn’t want to send their cricket team here. Some time back a huge baseball contingent from India was in Islamabad to play. There was also the bridge team that had travelled to Pakistan. There were around 60 plus people, I was the chief guest of the event. They won here and left. Pakistan’s football, hockey and chess teams also travel to India,” he said.

