India-UK adopt 'Roadmap 2030', announce enhanced trade partnership: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

The two leaders held a virtual summit on Tuesday and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and G7.

They reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines.

PM Modi thanked PM Johnson for the prompt medical assistance provided by the UK in the wake of the severe second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Johnson appreciated India's role in extending assistance to the UK and other countries over the last year, including by way of supply of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the fifth and sixth largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

"The enhanced trade partnership between India and UK will generate several thousands of direct and indirect jobs in both the countries," a PMO release said.

The UK is India's second-largest partner in research and innovation collaborations. A new India-UK 'Global Innovation Partnership' was announced at the virtual summit that aims to support the transfer of inclusive Indian innovations to select developing countries, starting with Africa.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on new and emerging technologies, including Digital and ICT products, and work on supply chain resilience. They also agreed to strengthen defence and security ties, including in the maritime, counter-terrorism and cyberspace domains.

India and the UK launched a comprehensive partnership on migration and mobility that will facilitate greater opportunities for the mobility of students and professionals between the two countries.

PM Modi expressed his desire to be able to welcome Prime Minister Johnson in India at his convenience after the situation stabilizes. PM Johnson also reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit UK for the G-7 Summit.