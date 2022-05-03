India to make carbon neutral airports in near future: Aviation Minister

File photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that India is working on making its airports carbon-neutral in future.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "India is working towards making its airports carbon neutral in the near future so as to emerge as a responsible player in the international civil aviation industry."

READ | IT firm offers free matchmaking to employees, salary hike when they marry

"The way Indian civil aviation has bounced back post #COVID19 with all protocols in place shows its resilience & determination. With a robust and holistic plan for the future, we are sure, we will set new milestones in air, soon" - at the Reception of the Indian delegation at @icao (International Civil Aviation Organisation)," he added.

“India is working towards making its airports carbon neutral in the near future, so as to emerge as a responsible player in the international civil aviation industry”. @icao pic.twitter.com/WY594XVDzi — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 3, 2022

Carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality currently represents the highest level of carbon management performance under Airport Carbon Accreditation.

In order to reach it, airports need to reduce CO2 emissions from those sources under their control as much as possible and compensate for the remaining residual emissions with investment in high-quality carbon offsets.

Upon reaching the ICAO office headquarters in Montreal, Scindia was received by the High Commissioner of India, Ajay Bisaria and the Representative of India, Shefali Juneja.

READ | World's longest non-stop flight to start by end of 2025, know its specialty

Earlier today, he participated in the roundtable discussion, organised by the Canada-India Business Council and spoke about the opportunities available in the civil aviation market in India.

"Participated in an engaging roundtable discussion organized by the Canada-India Business Council, along with industry players from across the aviation spectrum. Spoke about the opportunities available in India, one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally," Scindia tweeted.

Scindia arrived in Montreal (Canada) on Tuesday on the last leg of his visit to North America.