World's longest non-stop flight to start by end of 2025, know its specialty

Journey from Sydney to London will be covered in 19 hours

Qantas airline on Monday announced the launch of the world's longest non-stop commercial flight. This service will start by the end of 2025. This air journey will be from Sydney to London, in which passengers will have to spend 19 hours. Due to the long distance, it will also get many special features.

After five years of planning, the airline said it has ordered 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft for this 'Project Sunrise'. These flights will be for London and New York. Non-stop flights will start from Sydney by the end of 2025. It is planned to include Melbourne in the future.

According to a statement, Qantas President Alan Joyce said, "New types of aircraft make new things possible. The A350 and Project Sunrise will make any city just one flight away from Australia."

Test flight successful

Qantas started testing flights on the London-Sydney track for long-haul flights in 2019. It took 19 hours 19 minutes to cover this 17,800 km (11,030 mi) route. At the same time, a New York-Sydney test flight took a little over 19 hours to cover a distance of 16,200 kilometres (10,200 miles). Qantas already operates a 14,498 km Perth-London journey which takes 17 hours.

Design for comfort

According to the company, the cabin has been specially designed for maximum comfort for long-haul flight. The new A350 aircraft will be configured for 238 passengers. In this, a separate bed, reclining chair and wardrobe will be provided in the first class suite.

At the same time, Qantas confirmed that it is also ordering 40 A321 XLR and A220 aircraft from Airbus. In addition, it has purchased options for another 94 of these aircraft by the end of 2034.