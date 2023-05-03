Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

India rejects US commission report on its religious freedom, calls it 'biased, motivated'

In its 2023 Annual Report, USCIRF recommends 17 countries to the State Department for designation as Countries of Particular Concern (CPCs) as their governments engage in or tolerate "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations" of the right to freedom of religion or belief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

India rejects US commission report on its religious freedom, calls it 'biased, motivated'
Ministry of External Affairs, Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India rejected "biased and motivated," comments made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) about the country in its annual report that had yet again proposed to blacklist New Delhi and urged it to develop a better understanding of India. 

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) continues to regurgitate biased and motivated comments about India, this time in its 2023 annual report. We reject such misrepresentation of facts, which only serves to discredit USCIRF itself."

READ | Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court slams delay in case hearing, know what has happened so far

"We would urge USCIRF to desist from such efforts and develop a better understanding of India, its plurality, its democratic ethos, and its constitutional mechanisms," he added. This response came after the US federal commission urged the Biden administration to impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of the right to freedom of religion or belief."

READ | The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'it will be the biggest prize' if people like his film

In its 2023 Annual Report, USCIRF recommends 17 countries to the State Department for designation as Countries of Particular Concern (CPCs) because their governments engage in or tolerate "systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations" of the right to freedom of religion or belief. These include 12 that the State Department designated as CPCs in November 2022: Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan--as well as five additional recommendations: Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, Syria, and Vietnam.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.