India overtook China in terms of population? Know what UN report says

India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country, with almost 3 million more people, according to data released by the United Nations Population Fund's "State of World Population Report, 2023". The report estimates India's population at 1.4286 billion, compared to China's 1.4257 billion. The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million. However, the report did not specify a date for when India would overtake China due to uncertainty about the accuracy of data coming out of both countries.

Population growth in both India and China has been slowing, with India's annual growth averaging 1.2 per cent since 2011, compared to 1.7 per cent in the 10 years prior. However, while India's population is still growing, China's population fell for the first time in six decades last year, marking the start of a long period of decline with significant implications for its economy and the world.

While population growth can be a source of anxiety for some, Andrea Wojnar, the Representative for UNFPA India, emphasized that population numbers should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations, provided individual rights and choices are being upheld. The report highlights the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and women's empowerment to ensure that population growth is sustainable and that individuals have the freedom to make choices about their own lives and families.

It is important to note that India's last census was conducted in 2011, and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic, which makes it difficult to accurately assess the country's population. However, the report highlights the need for countries to prioritize accurate data collection and analysis to make informed decisions and ensure sustainable population growth.

Read more: Noida shocker: Stray dogs attack woman and pet dog in Mahagun Society in harrowing video