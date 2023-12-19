INDIA bloc meet: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM face

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, 'I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything.' MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting that Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal.

According to a senior Congress leader, the constituents of the opposition alliance intend to move forward with the theme “Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me)” at the meeting.

The meeting began at the Ashoka Hotel here with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in attendance.