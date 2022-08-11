Security alert issued in Hyderabad after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Independence Day 2022

File Photo

Hyderabad was put on high alert after officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) warned of a possible threat from terror groups in key locations of the country, particularly state capitals, ahead of Independence Day.

Intelligence officials have issued circulars to all states, including Telangana police, asking that they should be cautious while deploying additional forces in sensitive areas where communal riots have erupted in the recent past.

Following the Intelligence alert, security has also been stepped up at all major temples and mosques, tourist destinations, Shamshabad Airport, Railway Stations, Bus stations, and other crowdy places in twin cities.

Patrolling has been intensified at all public places and hotels and additional forces have been deployed at other locations to monitor the situation.

Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati related to Nupur Sharma's remarks and other implications of the incident, IB officials have advised people to be careful while celebrating on August 15.

Sources said that the state police would take measures not only for I-Day celebrations but also consider the inputs for a week-long vigilance on suspicious movements in the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana government officials are busy preparing for the 75th independence day. Today morning, a parade rehearsal also took place at the fort.

K. Chandrashekar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana state, will hoist the flag at the fort on August 15. Since the formation of Telangana State in 2014, he has unfurled the national flag at the fort every year. During the pandemic, however, the CM hoisted the tricolor at Pragathi Bhavan, his official camp office-cum-residence.