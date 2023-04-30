IMD Weather Update: Wet spell predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of India; check full list here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Rainfall has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the plains of Northwest India, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Punjab, West UP, and for the next five days in Uttarakhand. This is the consequence of the state experiencing rain over the previous twenty-four hours.

The mid- and high-mountain regions are expected to experience rain, hailstorms, and thunderstorms on April 29–30 and May 1–2, according to Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD. A 2 to 4 degree Celsius drop in temperature has also been recorded in Himachal Pradesh's capital city and surrounding regions.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka will experience rainfall alerts with thunderstorms over the next five days, according to the weather service for the southern region. In addition, eastern Indian states are also likely to experience gusty winds through May 1.

In five state districts, the IMD has issued an orange warning due to an increase in rainfall activity after May 1 and 2. According to the IMD, Sangrah in the district of Sirmaur received 8 mm of rain, compared to Hill Resort Shimla's 4.5 mm. Light rain fell in a few isolated locations across the state earlier in April. A leading IMD scientist predicted that India would likely experience a typical monsoon this year on April 11.

On April 19, Himachal Pradesh recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 16 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively."Hailstorms have the potential to cause damage to new plantings, standing crops, and fruit trees. According to the statement, farmers have been urged to abide by the advisories and directives issued by the relevant departments.

(With inputs from ANI)