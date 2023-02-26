Search icon
IMD weather update: Temperature to hit 40 degrees in March in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP? Check forecast

IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in many parts of northwestern and central India will see a sudden spike over the next three days, and the first week of March.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Delhi temperature is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days (File photo)

The heat in many parts of India during the month of February was shocking to the residents of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states in the region, with IMD predicting that the first heatwave of the season this year will hit in February itself.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a spike in temperature will be witnessed in northwestern and central parts of India over the course of the next three days till March 2, leading to one of the warmest March that Delhi has seen in years.

While the maximum temperature in Delhi is in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius, the same is around 35-37 degrees Celsius. Now IMD has predicted that the temperature is expected to rise by around 3-6 degrees Celsius by March 2, 2023.

This means that in the first week of March, regions like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other cities in the general vicinity can see a temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius, leading to one of the warmest March these states have experienced in the past few years.

In its recent weather forecast, IMD wrote, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over many parts of south Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.”

The weather agency further predicted, “Maximum temperatures very likely continue to remain above normal by 3-6°C over most parts of Northwest during next 5 days.” Apart from this, the IMD has also predicted rainfall in some parts of the country.

In its rainfall alert, IMD said, “Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region during 28th February to 02nd March 2023. Light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab on 28th & 01st March and over Haryana & Chandigarh on 01st March 2023.”

Delhi has reportedly witnessed its warmest February in 2023 over the course of the last 10 years, with the maximum temperature soaring higher than 30 degrees Celsius in some parts of the capital.

