Delhi temperature hike explained: IMD reveals why mercury will cross 40 degrees in just 2 weeks

Delhi NCR weather explained: Why capital is witnessing unusual spike in temperature in February?

The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been experiencing several drastic changes in temperatures over the last year, which is being considered an impact of climate change. After a biting cold wave in Delhi just a month back, Delhi has seen a dramatic surge in temperature.

While the temperate in the first few weeks of January was nearing 2-3 degrees Celsius, the final days of February have seen a drastic rise in temperature, resulting in the warmest February Delhi has experienced over the past decade.

According to the predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in certain parts of Delhi is as high as 30 degrees Celsius and is expected to see a major rise in the next few weeks. The weather agency predicted the first heat wave of the year in February.

Further, the IMD update issued on Tuesday said that Northwest, central, and west India are predicted to record temperatures 2-3 degrees above the normal temperatures in the coming days, leading to one of the hottest Februarys in the history of Delhi and NCR.

According to the weather agency, the western disturbance plays an important role in the impact of the weather changes, and the lack of it can cause fluctuations in the temperature. The reason behind the early heat in February, as per IMD expert Kuldeep Srivastava, is an early western disturbance.

While the temperature in the last few days of February remains somewhere over 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD has predicted that the temperature in the first few weeks of March is expected to be 40 degrees Celsius and above, as per reports.

This means that the residents of Delhi and NCR are in for a tough ride during this summer, as due to the current scenario of the rising temperature, the spike can be as high as 50 degrees Celsius during the peak of summers in May and June.

