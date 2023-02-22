Search icon
Delhi NCR earthquake: Mild tremors felt in Delhi, Noida after 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and several NCR regions after an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal, weeks after the Turkey Syria earthquake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Wednesday, after which tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital region. While the epicenter of the earthquake was Nepal, the magnitude of the earthquake in Delhi NCR was around 4.4.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center stated today that an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Bajura at 1:45 pm today, February 22. This led to subsequent tremors in Delhi and NCR regions.

 

The tremors felt in Delhi and nearby regions were mild, and no casualties or damage to property has been reported till now. This earthquake comes just a few weeks after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, resulting in over 45,000 deaths as of now.

It must be noted that the tremors in Delhi and Noida were felt just a day after experts predicted that a major earthquake will be hitting India soon, with major effects to be felt in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

The experts from National Geophysical Research Institute predicted that after the devastations in Turkey, an earthquake of a similar scale can hit India and Nepal as well, having a major impact on northern states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR could not have been more than 4 magnitude on the Richter scale. More information regarding the epicenter of the earthquake and any reported damage is yet to be released.

READ | Massive Turkey-like earthquake to hit India soon? IIT expert says this

