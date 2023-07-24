IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, yellow alert issued; 2 lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway open

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued a 'yellow' alert for Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city. Civic officials said the IMD Mumbai in its Monday morning's daily weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and the weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm, and 70.41 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a civic official said.

In the morning, some parts of Mumbai witnessed light showers or occasional heavy spells, while there was no rain in some areas.

There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city, a civic official said.

Train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were normal, authorities said.

After the landslide, 2 lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway opened for traffic towards the metropolis

Traffic movement towards Mumbai, which was blocked due to a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resumed in the early hours of Monday as two lanes from Pune towards the Maharashtra capital on the expressway were opened for vehicles, an official said.

The highway police said they have decided to shut the Pune to Mumbai traffic on the expressway from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday to remove the debris and heavy stones from the hills.

In another incident, a landslide took place near Khandala in Pune district at around 1.30 am on Monday and blocked the traffic between Urse and Talegaon. The road was opened for traffic in the morning after the removal of debris, an official said.

The landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, blocking all three lanes of the expressway towards the country's financial capital, the official said.

The Borghat highway police and the Raigad police personnel rushed to the spot and the debris was removed with the help of dumpers and earthmovers, he said.

Two lanes of the Pune to Mumbai side were opened for traffic at around 2.30 am on Monday, the official said. The third lane, which is adjacent to the hilly terrain, has still not been opened as there is a fear of more landslides, he said.

The highway police said they have decided to shut the Pune to Mumbai traffic on the expressway from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday to remove the debris and heavy stones which may fall from the hills. The old Pune-Mumbai highway near Shingroba Ghat will remain open for the movement of cars, the highway police said in a tweet.