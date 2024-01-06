IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at several places in North India, with places like Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh recording maximum temperatures less than normal.

"Cold to severe cold conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, a few places over Rajasthan, and some pockets over Punjab. Cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Delhi and isolated pockets over north M.P.," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (departure of -4.9 degrees Celsius), Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius (departure of -3.9 degrees Celsius), Haryana's Ambala recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius) and Punjab's Patiala recorded a maximum of 11.1 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at a few places over West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Gujarat Region; at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and near normal over rest parts of the country, the IMD said in an official statement.

The maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Shallow fog was recorded in some parts of Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; at isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttarakhand.