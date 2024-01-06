IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

Headlines

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold to severe cold day conditions prevailed at several places in North India, with places like Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh recording maximum temperatures less than normal.

"Cold to severe cold conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, a few places over Rajasthan, and some pockets over Punjab. Cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Delhi and isolated pockets over north M.P.," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (departure of -4.9 degrees Celsius), Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius (departure of -3.9 degrees Celsius), Haryana's Ambala recorded a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius) and Punjab's Patiala recorded a maximum of 11.1 degrees Celsius (departure of -7.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature recorded was markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; at a few places over West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Gujarat Region; at isolated places over central Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and near normal over rest parts of the country, the IMD said in an official statement.

The maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, moderate fog was recorded in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Shallow fog was recorded in some parts of Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; at isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE