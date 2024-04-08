Twitter
IMD weather report: Heatwave alert in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; rainfall in these states, check state-wise forecast

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in East, Central and Peninsular India till 9 April.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

article-main
As April begins, India's weather is experiencing new weather patterns are starting to unfold. Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and rainfall in nine states over the next few days.

In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in East, Central and Peninsular India till 9 April. 

IMD issued a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala, predicting scorching temperatures and changing conditions from April 6 to 10.

In Karnataka, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Belgavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalburgi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagara districts on 8 April. “Maximum Temperature very likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka during next 2 Days," it said.

East Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places on 9th April, and light to moderate at isolated places on 12th and 13th April.

IMD has also predicted rainfall from April 6 to April 12 for several regions including Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Assam and Meghalaya. 

