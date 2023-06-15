How will Cyclone Biparjoy impact weather in Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram? Check latest IMD update

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat (Photo - PTI)

Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall on the coast of Gujarat and is wreaking massive thunderstorms and heavy rains across several districts. While western states near the coast are facing the brunt of the storm, many are thinking about how this could bring monsoons sooner in the northern states.

Just as Cyclone Biparjoy is bringing rains and gusty, high-speed winds to Gujarat, Mumbai and Goa, northern states like Delhi, NCR cities, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are currently reeling under a major heatwave, with temperatures going above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

As people are hoping for a respite from the heatwave in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR cities, it must be noted that Cyclone Biparjoy will have little to no impact on Delhi NCR. However, it is expected that there can be moderate rains in the city.

According to the most recent weather update, Cyclone Biparjoy can have a slight impact on Delhi, and cause mild rains and thunderstorms for 3-4 upcoming days. The same stands for cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Similar to Delhi, there is a possibility of lightning at some places in Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram of Madhya Pradesh due to the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. It is expected that gusty winds and lightning will occur in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, Rajasthan will not have any rainfall due to Biparjoy, but the wind speeds are expected to increase with the possibility of cloudy weather for the next few days.

IMD said that Biparjoy will make landfall as a cyclonic storm at a speed of 145 kmph. IMD said that this cyclonic storm Biparjoy is different from the others, but this will not have any negative impact on the monsoons in India.

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently lashing the coasts of Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall to Kutch and other districts. Further, heavy rainfall alerts will also lash parts of Mumbai and Goa, as well as Kerala and Karnataka.

