Cyclone Biparjoy landfall in Gujarat: How long will extreme conditions last in coastal areas?

The landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to lash parts of Gujarat and other coastal areas for several hours, making it the most intense cyclone of the Arabian Sea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat (Photo - PTI)

The landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy is currently happening across the coast of Gujarat, with the Kutch coastal area completely evacuated as massive waves come crashing down across the beaches, and wind speeds as high as 140 kmph.

The landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy started around 7:30 pm on June 15, and is expected to last for at least a few more hours, making this the longest and most intense cyclone of the Arabian Sea. The destruction caused by Biparjoy is expected to be massive.

Cyclone Biparjoy has been storming around the Arabian Sea for the last 10 days, and has just now made landfall in Gujarat. Now, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the landfall conditions will continue till midnight.

"Dense convective clouds have entered Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts and therefore, the landfall process has commenced. It will continue until midnight," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The eye of the cyclone is around 50 km in diametre. Biparjoy is marching ahead with a speed of 13-14 kmph. Thus, it will take around five hours for the wall cloud and the eye to completely cross into the land, he said, as per PTI reports.

"We won't be surprised if some areas record more than 25 cm of rainfall. Usually, they do not receive such intense precipitation at this time of the year. Therefore, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas," Mohapatra had cautioned.

Meteorologists had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes. Hugh tides could inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, they said.

Several parts of coastal Gujarat have been recording heavy rains and high-speed winds since Wednesday. Apart from Gujarat, it is expected that heavy rains will also lash Mumbai, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and several other coastal areas.

(With PTI inputs)

