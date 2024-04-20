Twitter
How popular are your political leaders? Know through LSS method

LSS is a tool with which you can calculate the popularity of any leader in your constituency on social media.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 11:33 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Lok Sabha elections have started across India. In the first phase, voting was held on 102 parliamentary seats on April 19. In the ongoing polls, political parties and leaders are campaigning tooth and nail to woo voters. But do you know which candidates are popular in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections?

We have brought you a platform with the help of which you can estimate the popularity of any leader in your area. The name of this platform is Leaders Social Score (LSS). LSS is a tool with which you can calculate the popularity of any leader in your constituency on social media. This score is calculated on the basis of the activities of leaders on social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

How is LSS calculated?

To know the popularity of any leader in social media, more than 55 parameters are tracked. These parameters are related to their X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Metrics like Likes, Comments, Followers, and Impressions are taken into parameters. On this platform, you find all your popular leaders. You can also compare the scores between two leaders. LSS is completely based on machine learning.

Apart from this, sentiments in social media regarding the leaders are also included in the score. A score has been prepared by combining all of these. Just as marks are given out of 100 in an exam, similarly in Leaders Social Score, the popularity of leaders on social media is calculated.

Big leaders may not go among the public or not, but they definitely try to stay connected with them through social media. In such a situation, the public should know how popular a leader is on social media. For this reason, Leaders' Social Score i.e. LSS is introduced.

READ | DNA Exclusive | PM Modi is the most popular political leader on social media, check his LSS score

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
