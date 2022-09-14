Search icon
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, IMD issues alert for Maharashtra's Pune, Thane

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state of Maharashtra received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

File Photo

On Tuesday, several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall. The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai's Sion area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara stayed on 'Orange' alert on Tuesday given the heavy rain forecast.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra from June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report.

A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur. 

Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
