Power cuts in parts of Bengaluru today: Check list of affected areas

Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:57 AM IST

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Wednesday, September 14 in order to carry out repair and maintenance work. The power supply will be affected on Wednesday from 10 am and 4 pm.

BESCOM has divided the city into several areas such as Ramanagara, HSR Layout, Koramangala, RR Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Jayanagar, Vidhanasoudha, Hiriyuru, Kengeri, Davanagere and Madhugiri.

Check the list of the affected areas:

Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding from Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti and Kuntobainahatti.

Along with this, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda and Yarapothajogihali will also face the power cut on Wednesday, September 14.

Parts of Bengaluru such as Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli and surrounding area will witness the power cut from 10 am to 4 pm.

Apart from these, all 11 KV Feeders Of Savalanga Station, 66KV Lines Of Madhugiri, Pulamaghatta, Koratagere 1 & 2, Sira 1 & 2, Koratagere 1 & 2, Nitrahalli, Downstream Stations Of Madhugiri, Badavanahalli, Hosakere, Medigeshi, I D Halli, Kodigenahalli, Nitrahalli, Puravara, Pulamatta, Holavanahalli, 220kv Madhugiri Power Transformer, Arenahally, Nirantara Jyothi, Bhoothanahally, Chinakavajra, D. V. Hally, Kambathnahally, Siddapur, and Dabeghatta will face power outage on Wednesday.

Jadegondanahalli, Timlapura, Rangapura, Kavanadala, Sidadaragallu, Jayanagara (Agri), J. V. N Palya, Koonahalli, Badavanahalli, Dodderi, Karpenahalli, Chandragiri, Banagarahalli, Poojarahalli, Rantavalalu, Kotagaralahalli, Basavanahalli, Sajjemmanahalli, Badigondanahalli, Shivanagere, Thonachagondanahalli, Kittagali, Chikkavalli, Holavanahally, Thagarighatta, Hulikunte, Suvarnamukki , Godrahalli, Kemenahalli, Sompura, Kodalahalli, H. V. Palya and B. D. Pura will also record power outages today.

Moreover, the 66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church to Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank, will also be affected.