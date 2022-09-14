Search icon
IMD weather update: Very heavy rainfall warning issued for several states, check list here

Over the next 4-5 days, a heavy rainfall is predicted to remain across Madhya Pradesh, north Maharashtra, and the south Gujarat region.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:57 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department recently issued a warning for very heavy rains until September 16 for various states. Over the next 4-5 days, a heavy rainfall is predicted to remain across Madhya Pradesh, north Maharashtra, and the south Gujarat region.

During the 14th to 17th of September 2022, there is a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the regions of Northwest India, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Bihar on September 14 and 15, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 15 and 16, Saurashtra and Kutch till September 15, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat areas on till September 16, and across East Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Maharashtra ghat regions, Konkan, and Goa during the next five days light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely.

Isolated very heavy rainfall

Up until September 15 over West Madhya Pradesh, the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat area, and till September 16, over Konkan and Goa are all expected to have isolated very heavy rains. The ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are also anticipated to see isolated heavy rainfall on September 15, 2022. On September 14–15, 2022, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are all likely to see isolated, extremely severe rains.

