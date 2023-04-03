Haryana IAS officer’s grandparents commit suicide: Know shocking allegations against family members

Haryana IAS officer’s grandparents commit suicide (Representational image)

An elderly couple died by suicide in Haryana, sparking a massive wave of controversy against the family of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. The incident took place in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on Wednesday night, according to police reports.

According to the suicide note recovered by the police, the elderly couple were the grandparents of an IAS officer in Haryana and had alleged ill-treatment by their children and family members which forced them to take this drastic step.

The elderly couple consisted of 78-year-old Jagdish Chand and his 77-year-old wife Bhaagli, who were both natives of Gopi village near Badhra. In their suicide note, they alleged that they were not given proper care or food in their old age.

The two elderly people took their own life by consuming sulphas tablets, while the suicide letter was written by Jagdish Chand. Chand wrote in the letter that his children, the parents of a well-off IAS officer, own property worth around Rs 30 crore in the town but refused to provide the elderly couple with proper food and care.

As per the Times of India, Chand wrote in his letter that his soul will only rest after punishment is given to those who committed these atrocities. He said that he will be giving away all his property and assets to the local unit of Arya Samaj.

As quoted by TOI, the elderly man wrote, “I could not bear the humiliation at the hands of my own children and that is why I have consumed sulphas. Neelam, Vikas, Sunita, and Virender are responsible for my death... No children in this world can commit such atrocities upon their parents... my request to the people who read this letter... and the government is to punish them. Only after that shall our souls rest in peace.”

The police have already booked four people in connection with the suicide case of the elderly couple. The four accused in the case are Chand’s son Virender, his wife Sunita, his grandchild Vikas, and his other daughter-in-law Neelam.

