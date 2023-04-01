'Significantly' more heatwave days in UP, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, 5 other states this year: IMD | Photo: File (Image for representation)

IMD has released a weather forecast for the upcoming summer months following the short unseasonal wet spell that affected various North-east areas of India, including Delhi, NCR, and other areas. The majority of India is anticipated to have above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June, with the exception of some areas of the northwest and peninsular region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Saturday.

These states to have higher number of heatwave days

According to the report, most of central, eastern, and northwest India is expected to have above-average heatwave days throughout this time. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra stated at a virtual press conference that a "slightly increased number of heatwave days are predicted over areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.

The IMD predicted that most of the nation would have above-normal temperature rise during the extreme heat season of 2023 (April to June), with the exception of south peninsular India and a few areas of northwest India. The majority of the nation, with the exception of a few regions in northeast and northwest India and a few isolated pockets in the peninsular region, is projected to have normal to above-average minimum temperatures, the report stated.

The weather service predicted that India will get typical rainfall in April. According to the report, normal to above average precipitation is forecasted for the majority of northwest, central, and peninsular India, while below average precipitation is forecast for east and northeast India.

Reason behind unseasonal rains in Delhi-NCR

Weather systems known as western disturbances are those that migrate towards the Indian subcontinent from the Mediterranean region. They are a frequent meteorological occurrence that has an impact on the wintertime weather patterns in Northern India. The interplay between hot air in the Mediterranean region and cold arctic air produces a low-pressure system, which is what causes these fluctuations.

As these weather systems approach India, they affect the weather, hail, and heavy downpours to Delhi and other northern regions of the nation. Western disturbances can range in duration from a few days to a few weeks and in intensity.

In February and the beginning of March of this year, the maximum temperatures in northern India were higher than typical. Although the rains have provided comfort to the locals, they may also negatively affect crop ripening, expose farmers to damages and raising the risk of a high food inflation rate.

