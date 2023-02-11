Search icon
Haridwar shocker on cam: SUV tramples wedding procession; one dead, 31 injured

The shocking video shows wedding guests celebrating and dancing before the speeding SUV ploughs through the procession.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

An SUV ploughed through a wedding baraat killing one person and injuring 31 others in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Friday night. The horrific incident, which occurred in Bahadarabad area was caught on camera. 

The driver was caught by the people at the wedding procession who then informed the police. A team of police reached the accident site immediately. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The accused driver of the SUV was caught and a case was registered. A youth died on the spot, police said. The incident was caught on cam and the clip surfaced online.

 

 

“A marriage procession from village Belda had reached Sardar Farm House located on Dhanori Road of Bahadarabad police station area, and preparations to welcome the procession were on. When a speeding four-wheeler came from Bahadarabad side and rammed into dancing procession. The car was going to Dhanori,” Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar said.

“In this accident, one of the band members was killed and 31 others were seriously injured. Following the incident, angry wedding guests thrashed the vehicle driver," SP said. 

"The accused vehicle driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigation is underway," he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

