Hajj Pilgrimage 2024: Online application process underway, how to apply, other important details here

The Hajj Pilgrimage 2024 online application process is now underway. Know all the details here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

The Hajj Community has begun the application process for their pilgrimage journey. The window to apply for the pilgrimage journey began on December 4, 2023. The application process will remain for the next 17 days. Those who are interested in joining the Hajj Community pilgrimage journey can apply on and before December 20, 2023. 

To apply for the journey, you will have to go to the official website-- hajcommittee.gov.in. They can also use the Hajj Suvidha app to register. Pilgrims are also requested to go through the Hajj Policy, on the Hajj Committee website. 

The applicants should have a passport that is valid till January 31, 2025. The Hajj Committee executive officer, Liaquat Ali, said that the fare of the journey has not been decided yet.

Reports suggest that over 5000 people apply from the Udaipur division every year, out of which, 1000 to 1200 people get a chance to join the journey. The chief of the district Hajj Yatra Community, Ayub Dyer, said that the government gave around 1500 to 2100 riyal to the pilgrims every year, but last year it was discontinued. The committee has asked the pilgrims to get the Saudi currency according to their convenience.

Hajj 2024: Important documents 

Applicants must have the following documents-- Medical certificate, passport, Aadhaar card and original residence certificate. The community has been informed that Hajj 2024 is going to be organised under Hajj policy 2023, dated 29.11.2023.

Hajj is considered as the most important pilgrimage in Islam. The journey takes place in the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. Every Muslim man or woman is advised to take it at least once in their life.

