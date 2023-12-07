Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked officials to set up a special court for quick disposal of the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Let's have a look at the timeline of investigation in the case.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked officials to take measures to set up a special court for the trial of the Gauri Lankesh murder case. A left-leaning journalist, Gauri Lankesh was assassinated on September 5, 2017, at her doorstep in Bengaluru. Lankesh was allegedly shot by the same gang behind the murder of famous litterateur Kalburgi. Lankesh's sister Kavitha filed a report on the same day at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar police station.

Here is a timeline of the investigation: