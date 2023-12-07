Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked officials to set up a special court for quick disposal of the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Let's have a look at the timeline of investigation in the case.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked officials to take measures to set up a special court for the trial of the Gauri Lankesh murder case. A left-leaning journalist, Gauri Lankesh was assassinated on September 5, 2017, at her doorstep in Bengaluru. Lankesh was allegedly shot by the same gang behind the murder of famous litterateur Kalburgi. Lankesh's sister Kavitha filed a report on the same day at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar police station.
Here is a timeline of the investigation:
- September 5, 2017: Gauri Lankesh, 55, is shot dead outside her Bengaluru home with a 7.65mm countrymade pistol.
- September 13, 2017: The Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory’s ballistic report says Lankesh was killed with the same gun used to kill scholar M M Kalburgi in Dharwad in 2015.
- September 2017: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) begins studying the activities of radical right-wing activists since the CBI probe in the Dabholkar case, and the Maharashtra SIT probe in the Pansare case, had suggested the involvement of activists linked to radical outfits like the Sanatan Sanstha and its affiliate the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) in the two murders in Maharashtra.
- January 2018: The SIT taps telephone conversations of Hindu Yuva Sena and HJS-linked activist KT Naveen Kumar, 38, with references to involvement in the Lankesh murder and plans to carry out another murder.
- February 18, 2018: Naveen Kumar is arrested as the investigators recover illegal arms. Investigations reveal he knows about the Gauri Lankesh murder.
- March 2, 2018: K T Naveen Kumar is arrested over connection in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.
- May 19, 2018: The SIT tracks down Sujith Kumar alias Praveen a former HJS activist on whose instructions Naveen Kumar was trying to get a gun as part of plans by Sujith Kumar and others to carry out the murder of KS Bhagwan.
- May 20, 2018: Based on information from Sujith Kumar, the Karnataka SIT arrests three men including--Amol Kale, Amit Degwekar, and Manohar Yadave from Vijayapura.
- May 31, 2018: SIT arrests Sujith Kumar, Kale, Degwekar and Yadave for Lankesh's murder after the discovery of rough maps to her home and details of weapons and a recce in their diaries.
- June 12, 2018: Parashuram Waghmare, a Sri Ram Sena activist is arrested and identified as the shooter of Lankesh based on Kale’s diary. Waghmare admits that he is the shooter and that he was trained at Kale’s instance.
- July 22, 2018: Ganesh Miskin, the alleged rider of the bike that transported the shooter to Lankesh’s home, is arrested.
- July 23, 2018: Rajesh Bangera, an alleged arms trainer, is arrested.
- July 25, 2018: Suresh HL, a former HJS man who allegedly sheltered the killers and stored the guns after the murder, is arrested.
- August 9, 2018: Bharat Kurne was arrested for allegedly helping the killers escape in a car and for providing a farm near Belagavi for arms training.
- August 2018: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests Sharad Kalaskar and Sudanva Gondhalekar in a terror plot, based on clues picked from the Lankesh murder case.
- September – October 2018: The SIT arrests Kalaskar, Gondhalekar, former Shiva Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar and Vasudev Suryavanshi in the Lankesh case. CBI arrested Kalaskar for being involved in the Dabholkar murder.
- November 23, 2018: An additional chargesheet was filed in the Lankesh murder case against 18 persons.
- January 2020: Rushikesh Deodikar, one of the two absconding accused, is arrested in Jharkhand.
- On August 11, 2022, a special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crime examined three more witnesses, including two policemen.