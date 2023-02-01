Search icon
Gurugram: Heliport to be set up in sector 84, to have 300m runway, 6 landing spots

Gurugram: The heliport will have a runway of 300 meters, 6 landing spots and parking also.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Heliport in Gurugram: People in Gurugram will soon have an option of helicopter service as Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said a heliport would be set up in the city. The heliport will be set up along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram`s Sector 84 which will have a terminal for 100 passengers.

Chautala said that the process for the heliport is in the final stages. After its completion, the people of Haryana and NCR can avail of the helicopter services.

The heliport will also have various facilities, including hangars, parking to accommodate small and large helicopters and repair facilities. With the addition of the heliport, there will be a reduction in aviation traffic in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The heliport will have a runway of 300 meters, 6 landing spots and parking also. He said that this heliport will also facilitate quick landing and takeoff of helicopters.

Apart from the night facility, other options were also discussed in the meeting to make this heliport operational 24x7, he said. Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Centre, various cities of Haryana will be connected with the cities of northern states. 

The state government is planning to connect Hisar, Ambala and Karnal with different cities of six states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and UP through air connectivity. 

