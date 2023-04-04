Gurgaon's land becomes more expensive, check rates in DLF Phase 2, Civil Lines, New Railway Road, Sadar Bazar

Gurgaon news: In Gandhi Nagar, the rate has gone from Rs 33,000 to Rs 44,000. (File)

The Gurgaon district administration has implemented the new circle rate from the year 2023-24. The rates have been revised 10-30 percent. The rate in posh areas Civil Lines has been increased from 53800 to Rs 70000. In New Colony, the rate has been increased to Rs 64000. In DLF Phase 2, the rates have been increased from Rs 72000 to Rs 1 lakh.

New properties will be registered as per the new rate. These rates will be uploaded to the portals. These rates have been increased by 10-30 percent in Gurgaon, Sohna, Pataudi, Farukhnagar, Manesar, Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Kadipur, Harsaru. These rates have been increased in both residential and commercial sectors.

These rates have been updated on all the government portals.

According to the new rates, in Bajghera, the rate has been increased from Rs 15000 per square yard to Rs 18000 per square yard. In Chauma, the rate has gone from Rs 18000 to Rs 22000. In Char Mathla and Aath Mathla, the rates have become Rs 33000 to Rs 44000.

In Gandhi Nagar, the rate has gone from Rs 33,000 to Rs 44,000. In Shivaji Nagar, the new rate is Rs 52,000. In Shanti Nagar, the new rates have been increased from Rs 35000 to Rs 47000, reported NBT.

In New Railway Road, the commercial rate will be Rs 1,18,000 per square yard. It was Rs 93000 before. In Sadar Bazaar, this will be the new rate. In DLF phase 2, these rates have seen around 30 percent hike -- they have become one lakh. In Palam Vihar, the new rate is Rs 58000. In Sectors 104, 105, 106, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115, the circle rate has become Rs 36000 from Rs 25500.