Gurgaon, Faridabad news: Restaurants to open all 24 hours, full details of Haryana government's order

Haryana restaurants get the green light for 24-hour operations, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Delhi-NCR: Restaurants in Haryana, including Gurugram, will now operate 24 hours a day, as announced by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. In a meeting chaired by Chautala with various departments, it was decided to allow round-the-clock operations for restaurants in the state. Labor and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak also attended the meeting, as stated in an official release.

Chautala stated, "In the future, restaurants in Haryana will be open 24 hours, without any restrictions on closing them at night." Restaurant associations in the state had recently approached Chautala, requesting permission to keep their establishments open round-the-clock for the convenience of the public.

Chautala emphasized that restaurants willing to operate 24 hours should be allowed to do so, and no one should force them to shut down. However, these restaurants are required to register with the Labor Department and comply with the terms and conditions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

This decision follows a similar move in Delhi, where more than 300 restaurants, hotels, drug stores, and transport and logistics businesses were granted permission to provide 24-hour services. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had advocated for this step, foreseeing a 30 percent growth in business. It is believed that extending the operating hours of restaurants contributes to the vibrant nightlife of metropolitan cities, and this decision is expected to boost business opportunities in the capital.

