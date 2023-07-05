Indian Railways: How loco pilots determine distance between trains on the same track? Know here

Every day, millions of people rely on Indian Railways for their travel needs. Ensuring the safety and security of passengers is of utmost importance to the railways. However, instances like the Balasore train accident highlight the need for constant vigilance. Often, while traveling by train, you might experience sudden stops or speed reductions even when there is no station nearby.

These measures are taken to maintain a safe distance between trains running on the same track. Typically, a distance of 6 to 8 kilometers is maintained between two trains. When a train departs from one station and approaches another, the station master communicates with the person in charge at the next station. If the track ahead is occupied, the train's speed is reduced accordingly. Similarly, when the distance between stations is greater, it allows sufficient time for one train to depart before another train arrives, automatically creating a gap between them.

To enhance safety and efficiency, the railway system has implemented Automatic Block Working System. This technology reduces the need for manual intervention in maintaining the distance between trains. Signal boxes placed alongside the tracks control the signals. As a train passes a signal, it turns red, alerting the following train. The previous signal turns yellow as the train proceeds to the next signal. When the train passes the third signal, two yellow lights indicate that another train can follow at a maximum speed of 50 km per hour.

The locomotive pilot carefully monitors the signals before proceeding. A green signal allows the train to move forward, while a red signal indicates that the tracks ahead are occupied, and a train is not far away. In such cases, the loco pilot automatically reduces the train's speed. This explains why you might experience sudden speed reductions during your journey.

By implementing these safety measures and leveraging automatic technologies, Indian Railways strives to ensure the security and well-being of passengers on its extensive network.

