Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher

Kaushal Pipliya, a 24-year-old wrestler, won the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category at the state level championships.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher
Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher

Gujarat state champion wrestler Kaushal Pipliya has admitted to assaulting over 100 women. The wrestler who is suspected of abusing a yoga instructor was taken into custody on Saturday, December 3. Even the police were taken aback when 100 women's abuse was revealed.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, 24-year-old wrestler Kaushal Pipliya took home the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category. His name came up in the 10-day probe following the molestation of a yoga teacher. On November 23, the victim reported a crime to the Malviya Nagar police station.

In her report, the victim informed the police that there was a person sitting in the parking lot where she had left her scooter. Accused Kaushal blocked her from closing the escalator door when she wanted to get to the elevator. After that, the accused began making lewd gestures at the woman while taking off his pants. He attempted to physically assault the girl after she scolded him.

Also read: Lucknow bride death update: Shivangi had low blood pressure before heart attack, went to doctor but...

He attempted to choke the lady while also slapping her. He fled when the girl began to yell. Inspector Ain Sawaliya of the Malviyanagar Police reported that Pipliya had admitted to sexually assaulting almost 100 women. But out of shame, the victims have refrained from coming out and complaining against him.

Pipliya allegedly always wore a mask to conceal his identity when abusing women, according to the police. To find this suspect, the police assembled four surveillance teams. The close-by cameras were reviewed by the police. Following a thorough analysis of the CCTV footage captured by 1500 cameras positioned close to adjacent malls, stores, upscale homes, and other public locations, the suspect was recognised.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
In pics: Rekha poses with Mili star Janhvi Kapoor, looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Feeling bloated after over eating this festive season? Here are 5 food items to help you debloat
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.