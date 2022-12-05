Gujarat: Wrestler Kaushal Pipliya molested 100 women, arrested after harassing yoga teacher

Gujarat state champion wrestler Kaushal Pipliya has admitted to assaulting over 100 women. The wrestler who is suspected of abusing a yoga instructor was taken into custody on Saturday, December 3. Even the police were taken aback when 100 women's abuse was revealed.

In 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, 24-year-old wrestler Kaushal Pipliya took home the gold medal in the 74 kg freestyle category. His name came up in the 10-day probe following the molestation of a yoga teacher. On November 23, the victim reported a crime to the Malviya Nagar police station.

In her report, the victim informed the police that there was a person sitting in the parking lot where she had left her scooter. Accused Kaushal blocked her from closing the escalator door when she wanted to get to the elevator. After that, the accused began making lewd gestures at the woman while taking off his pants. He attempted to physically assault the girl after she scolded him.

He attempted to choke the lady while also slapping her. He fled when the girl began to yell. Inspector Ain Sawaliya of the Malviyanagar Police reported that Pipliya had admitted to sexually assaulting almost 100 women. But out of shame, the victims have refrained from coming out and complaining against him.

Pipliya allegedly always wore a mask to conceal his identity when abusing women, according to the police. To find this suspect, the police assembled four surveillance teams. The close-by cameras were reviewed by the police. Following a thorough analysis of the CCTV footage captured by 1500 cameras positioned close to adjacent malls, stores, upscale homes, and other public locations, the suspect was recognised.