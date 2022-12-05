Lucknow bride death update: Shivangi had low blood pressure before heart attack, went to doctor but...

Lucknow news: The bride has been identified as Shivangi (Representational)

In Lucknow, a woman died of a heart attack at her wedding. The incident came to light on Sunday. The woman, identified as Shivangi, died during her Jaimala ceremony. She collapsed and was taken to a doctor who declared her brought dead. She reportedly died of a heart attack.

According to reports, initially, people thought she collapsed due to dizziness. However, she perished when taken to the hospital.

The woman had fallen ill three weeks before the marriage. At the time, doctors had diagnosed her with low blood pressure. She recovered after a week. However, on the day of the marriage, she felt unwell. She was taken to Malihabad's CHC where her blood pressure was low again.

She took the medicine. She was taken back to the house after her blood pressure came back normal.

Her would-be husband was waiting for her on the stage. She reached the stage for the Jaimala ceremony wherein people exchange garlands.

However, minutes after she reached the stage, she collapsed.

The woman's sister, mother, and brother have been crying incessantly, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

Her family conducted her last rites. They didn't even inform the police.

Both families have refused to file a police complaint and are trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Over the last few months, several such incidents have come to the fore. In Varanasi, a person died while dancing at his nephew's wedding. In October, a stage performer died while taking part in Ramlila. On September, in Bareilly, a 45-year-old man died while dancing at his friend's birthday.