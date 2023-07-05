Green Sanitation: Delhi college builds public toilet made of eco bricks, fly ash

Public toilets made of eco bricks, fly ash

With the mindset of 'Think green, Be Green', Enactus Jesus and Mary College under the leadership of President, Kavya Gupta and her team of 92 young women took the initiative of building public toilet made of eco bricks, fly ash and other sustainable materials. This initiative was a part of “Project Sugam" that addresses the issues of open defecation, plastic waste and poor sanitation in India.

The toilet is likely to open at Kamla Market in Ajmeri Gate, Delhi. The eco bricks used for the toilet were created by stuffing single-use plastics into plastic bottles. Fly ash was used to reduce the need for clay extraction and curtail soil erosion.

For erecting the structure, they stacked eco-bricks and fly ash bricks together by using cement and mud. Other materials used in the construction were filler slab roof, sensor lights and reused wood doors.

In the process of accomplishing it, the college conducted various campaigns for the collection of disposed plastic bottles and single use plastics. About 34.4kg of single-use plastics were collected in March 2023 and 1,378 plastic bottles were collected the previous year.

Navya Joseph, Vice President of Enactus Jesus and Mary College, said that they took the help of four trained underprivileged women to make these eco-bricks, TOI reports.

She further said that out of 1200 eco bricks used for the toilet, 583 were provided by four women beneficiaries and Jaago Bharat Trust gave the remaining 617.

“Our toilet will have proper disposal facilities and frequent cleaning and disinfection. It will also be disabled-friendly,” said Navya as per TOI.

For identifying the location of the toilet, the college also got support from IPS Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP Central District, Delhi.

The toilet will have separate compartments for men and women. The construction was started in May and is now expected to be inaugurated from the first week of July.