Goa Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: Key takeaways from Zee Opinion Poll

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3, Goa will go to polling on February 14.

Goa and Manipur Elections 2022: India's most trusted news channel, Zee News conducted the country's biggest Opinion Poll predicted the mood of voters in other poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in collaboration with DesignedBox to sense 'Janta ka mood' in the poll-bound states.

Over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states, the ‘Janata Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll ever.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3, Goa will go to polling on February 14.

Here's the vote percentage in the whole of Goa as per the Opinion Poll:

Goa vote percentage

BJP: 31%

CONG: 29%

AAP: 11%

MGP+: 11%

GFP: 03%

OTH: 15%

North Goa vote percentage

BJP: 38%

CONG: 27%

AAP: 10%

MGP: 10%

GFP: 04%

OTH: 11%

South Goa vote percentage

BJP: 23%

CONG: 32%

AAP: 13%

MGP+: 13%

GFP: 03%

OTH: 16%

Here are the seat counts that parties are predicted to win from Goa:

Goa Seats:

BJP: 15-19

CONG: 14-18

AAP: 0-2

MGP+: 3-5

GFP: 1-2

OTH: 0-1

Seats in North Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 9-11

CONG: 8-10

AAP: 0

MGP+: 2-4

GFP: 0-1

OTH: 0-1

Seats in South Goa as per Opinion Poll stand at:

BJP: 6-8

CONG: 6-8

AAP: 0-1

MGP+: 0-1

GFP: 0-1

OTH: 0

So who do Goa residents want as their Chief Minister?

Here's what Opinion Poll says:

Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 30%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 11%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 27%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 9%

Others: 23%

North Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 34%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 13%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 25%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 8%

Others: 20%

South Goa - CM Choice

Pramod Sawant (BJP): 23%

Vishwajit Rane (BJP): 8%

Digambar Kamat (CONG): 31%

Amit Palekar (AAP): 12%

Others: 26%

While speaking about the PM choice, 53% of Goa residents wanted Narendra Modi, 38% said they want Rahul Gandhi as PM. 9% of residents said they wanted others as PM.

The chief concerns for Goa residents in this poll, as per Opinion Poll, is:

Unemployment: 65%

Tourism: effect of Covid-19: 58%

Corruption: 44%

Road safety: 42%

Issues related to foreigners: 38%