GJM withdraws December 29th strike in Darjeeling hills

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (Binoy Tamang faction) youth wing has withdrawn its Darjeeling hills strike scheduled for December 29, 2019, in a bid to register their protest against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Leading the faction, Binoy Tamang on Thursday said that he has urged the youth wing of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to withdraw the strike keeping the tourist season in mind during the Christmas and New Year season. “I have appealed to the youth wing of GJM to withdraw the general strike on 29th in Darjeeling keeping in mind the Christmas, Dukpa New Year, Sikkimese New Year and visit of Shri Satpal Maharaj to Darjeeling,” said Tamang.

He further added that he is committed to keep Darjeeling a strike free zone after the hills saw violent protests demanding a separate state – Gorkhaland in 2017 and a strike for 105 days was observed.

As many as 13 persons were killed in violent clashes between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters and police. Since the 2017 unrest, the Darjeeling hills have not been shut for a single day.

Tamang said alternative programs will be observed to oppose the NRC and CAA.

“There will be an alternative political program where thousands of youth will march against the implementation of CAA and NRC on December 29, 2019 from Darjeeling to Kurseong and January 5, 2019 there will be another rally by the youth wing on 5th January from Kurseong to Darjeeling more,” he added.