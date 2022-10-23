Ghaziabad rape case ‘fabricated’: Know how, why woman faked gruesome crime amid property dispute

Representational image

After reports of a gruesome rape surfaced from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the state police and authorities sprung up to action to uncover the motives and perpetrators behind the gang rape. The Ghaziabad police later issued a statement, saying that the allegations are fake.

In a press conference conducted on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police said that the woman who had allegedly been gang raped had fabricated the crime, and was lying in lieu of a property dispute. The woman had said earlier that she was gang raped and dumped on the side of the road.

The investigators and police were under pressure from the Delhi Commission of Women to take action on the gang rape case. Once the investigation started, the police said that the story of the gang rape victim did not actually add up.

The woman’s brother had claimed that she was abducted by some men on her way back to Delhi after attending his birthday party on October 16, and was raped by five men. The woman was later found on October 18 in Ghaziabad, as per the complaint.

The story “fabricated” by the alleged gang rape victim was found to be full of holes by the police. The police said that the woman was found inside a sack in Ghaziabad while the top half of her body remained free. She was also communicating with the police when she was found.

Further, she was taken to the hospital but sustained no internal injuries. She also had a 6 cm foreign object inserted inside her, which was removed by a doctor. After further investigations, it was discovered that the FIR mentioned people who were involved in a property dispute and arrested three people for “fabricating” the story.

The three persons arrested - Azad, Gaurav, and Afzal – were involved in a property dispute with the accused of the gang rape. It was also found that Azad had made several payments via Paytm to make sure that the news of the rape is widely spread in the media.

The police also said that the gang rape accused were not in Ghaziabad at the time, but in Delhi, according to The Indian Express. There was also a mention of a Scorpio car in the FIR, which was later found not linked to the case.

