Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ghaziabad rape case ‘fabricated’: Know how, why woman faked gruesome crime amid property dispute

The UP police issued a statement saying that the Ghaziabad rape case was “fabricated” by the woman and her associates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Ghaziabad rape case ‘fabricated’: Know how, why woman faked gruesome crime amid property dispute
Representational image

After reports of a gruesome rape surfaced from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the state police and authorities sprung up to action to uncover the motives and perpetrators behind the gang rape. The Ghaziabad police later issued a statement, saying that the allegations are fake.

In a press conference conducted on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police said that the woman who had allegedly been gang raped had fabricated the crime, and was lying in lieu of a property dispute. The woman had said earlier that she was gang raped and dumped on the side of the road.

The investigators and police were under pressure from the Delhi Commission of Women to take action on the gang rape case. Once the investigation started, the police said that the story of the gang rape victim did not actually add up.

The woman’s brother had claimed that she was abducted by some men on her way back to Delhi after attending his birthday party on October 16, and was raped by five men. The woman was later found on October 18 in Ghaziabad, as per the complaint.

The story “fabricated” by the alleged gang rape victim was found to be full of holes by the police. The police said that the woman was found inside a sack in Ghaziabad while the top half of her body remained free. She was also communicating with the police when she was found.

Further, she was taken to the hospital but sustained no internal injuries. She also had a 6 cm foreign object inserted inside her, which was removed by a doctor. After further investigations, it was discovered that the FIR mentioned people who were involved in a property dispute and arrested three people for “fabricating” the story.

The three persons arrested - Azad, Gaurav, and Afzal – were involved in a property dispute with the accused of the gang rape. It was also found that Azad had made several payments via Paytm to make sure that the news of the rape is widely spread in the media.

The police also said that the gang rape accused were not in Ghaziabad at the time, but in Delhi, according to The Indian Express. There was also a mention of a Scorpio car in the FIR, which was later found not linked to the case.

READ | 'I congratulate PM Modi...': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes shot at BJP, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.