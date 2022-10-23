'I congratulate PM Modi...': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes shot at BJP, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo: File

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, criticised the BJP on Saturday while speaking at an event in Humnabad, Karnataka, for drastically altering the political situation of the nation over the past eight years to the point where even secular parties no longer address Muslim issues.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, has slammed Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, for his government's "commission" system and for proposals to eliminate Muslim reservations in the state. AIMIM chief stated, "I would like to tell Karnataka CM, you leave the thought about removing reservation for Muslims. First remove the commission that your party is getting."

"Nobody speaks on the issue of Muslim atrocities. Muslims have become invisible. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you changed India's politics so much that now secular parties don't raise Muslim issues," Owaisi further added.

The Hyderabad MP argued that Muslims are insignificant in Indian politics now. Political groups that simply seek votes from the community have turned Muslims into ATM machines. "But you need to consider if you want political parties or Allah alongside you... You have no one with you," Owaisi said.

The statement came as efforts in Karnataka to eliminate the 4% reservation granted to Muslims under the OBC category gather traction. In an effort to gain support from the Lingayat community during the state elections, several BJP officials have publicly advocated for removing the Muslim quota.

Taking jibe at Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai over commission controversies, Owaisi remarked, "Here you eat ghapa ghap and in Delhi the prime minister says na khaunga na khane dunga."

