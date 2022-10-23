J-K: Government include 15 more classes to social caste list for reservation benefits | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representational image)

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004, the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the redrawing of the social caste list and the addition of 15 new classes on Saturday. The list's new classes include Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, and Pony Walas.

The official notification by Jammu and Kashmir government stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005."

List of classes added

The statement stated that the list of social caste categories now comprised 15 additional classes. The newly added classes to the list includes, Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro(Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir also changed the names of the social castes that already existed. "In Annexure-D to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005:- (i) for the words Potters (Kumahars), Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines) Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), Barbers, Washerman, Dooms, the words Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, HajjamAtrai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding SCs) shall be respectively substituted," the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Department Civil Secretariat's announcement states that.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, were also amended to replace any instances of "Pahari Speaking People (PSP)" or "Pahari Speaking People" with "Pahari Ethnic People."

(With inputs from ANI)