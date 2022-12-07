LIVE Updates | Gandhinagar South Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP hopes to retain its stronghold (file photo)

Gandhinagar South is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. Voting for the seat was held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5. It is part of the Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats. In the two polls held so far on the seat, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious. Gandhinagar South has been a stronghold of the ruling BJP. This time, BJP has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. He will be taking on Congress spokesperson Himanshu Patel and Dolat Patel from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Earlier, Shambhuji Thakor of the BJP had won the seat twice.

Around 2 lakh of 3,71,598 voters in Gandhinagar South live in urban and the remaining 1.5 lakh are in rural areas. Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of results begins at 8 am on Thursday, December 8.

