Former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel attacked by cows during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally: Report

Former Deputy CM of Gujarat Nitin Patel got injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. The procession was joined by a herd of cattle. This caused chaos during the tricolour yatra. They didn't only hurt him; others were hurt as well. A number of wounded people were sent to the emergency room.

On August 13-15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a three-day "Tiranga campaign" as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today, throughout the nation, a Tiranga yatra is being conducted as part of this campaign.

Amit Shah said in a tweet that the tricolour is our pride. It motivates every Indian to work together. Upon hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request for a "Har Ghar Tiranga," the flag was raised above his New Delhi mansion to honour the nation's fallen heroes.

During the week of August 13-15, he called on all citizens to join him in unfurling the national flag outside their houses as part of a drive to foster a sense of patriotism. In addition, he encouraged citizens to post selfies with the country's banner online.

