In pics: Full dress rehearsal held at Red Fort before Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15.

Ahead of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort on August 15, full rehearsals were held on Saturday, August 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15.

Check out glimpses of the full dress rehearsal of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.