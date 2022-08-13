Search icon
In pics: Full dress rehearsal held at Red Fort before Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15.

Ahead of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort on August 15, full rehearsals were held on Saturday, August 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15.

Check out glimpses of the full dress rehearsal of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. 

1. Tri-Services personnel and NCC cadets

Tri-Services personnel and NCC cadets geared up during the full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

2. NCC cadets in traditional attire

NCC cadets were seen in traditional attire during the full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

3. SPG commandoes

SPG commandoes conducted a mock drill to escort a VVIP at the full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

4. Red Fort

Tri-Services personnel were seen at Red Fort during the full dress rehearsal on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

5. Helicopter showers flower petals

A Military helicopter showers flower petals as the national flag is being unfurled at the rampart of the Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

