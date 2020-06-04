First ever India-Australia Virtual Summit concludes, 9 MoUs signed

The India-Australia virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Scott Morrison concluded with both heads of states committing to elevate the India-Australia relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

Modi began the summit by expressing his condolences towards all the coronavirus affected people who died in Australia."On behalf of the whole of India, I express my condolences to the COVID-19 affected people in Australia," Modi said.

Modi further said that he is committed to further strengthen relations b/w India & Australia."This is perfect time to further strengthen relations b/w India & Australia. There are endless opportunities to strengthen our friendship, it also brings with it challenges to turn this potential into reality, how our relation becomes a factor of stability for the region," Prime Minister Modi said.

"India is committed to strengthening its relations with Australia, it is not only important for our two nations but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world," Modi added.

He also thanked the Autralian Prime Minister for taking care of the Indian community and the Indian students during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the summit, Modi also said that the 'COVID19 crisis as an opportunity' to implement 'comprehensive reforms'.

"Our govt has taken the decision to view this #COVID19 crisis as an opportunity. In India, a process of comprehensive reforms has been initiated in almost all areas. Very soon its result will be seen at the ground level," Modi said.

Scott Morrison thanked Modi's leadership qualities for India's contribution to G20, Indo-Pacific. He also appreciated Modi's effort to handle the COVID-19 pandemic during these difficult times.

"I thank you (PM Modi) for your leadership not just within India but broadly throughout G20, Indo-Pacific and the stabilizing, constructive & very positive role that you have played in these very difficult times," Scott Morrison said.

"We share an ocean & we share responsibility for that ocean as well, its health, well being & security. The relationship we are forming around those issues on our maritime domain, I think is the platform for so many other things between our countries," he said in the summit.

He also commended India for its leadership position in the World Health Organisation (WHO) executive board.

"I commend India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO's executive board. This is a very important time to be chairing that board & I have no doubt that India's leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area," Scott Morrison said.

Notably, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare was elected chair of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board recently.

Both the heads of states shared a joyous moment when Australian Prime Minister said, ""It doesn't surprise me, this is how (virtually) we'd continue to meet in these circumstances. You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here."

He also said that he wished he could be in India in person for the famous 'Modi hug', samosas, and Gujarati Khichdi.

Moreover, nine documents have been announced/signed during India-Australia Virtual Summit today

1. Statement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Republic of India and Australia (Announced)

2. Declaration on a Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Inclo- Pacific (Announced)

3. Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cybeo-Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation (signed)

4. MOU on cooperation in the field of mining and processing of Critical a. Strategic minerals (sign.)

5. Arrangement concerning Mutual Logistics Support (MLSA) (signed)

6. Implementing Arrangement concerning cooperation in Defence Science and Technology to the MoU on Defence Cooperation(signed)

7. Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in the held of Public Administration and Governance Reforms_ (siV.)

8. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Vocational Education and Training (signed)

9 Memorandum of Understanding on Water Resources Management (signed)