Fearless dog fights lioness and manages to walk away unscathed - Watch viral video here

A video of a dog fighting a lioness is breaking the internet. The one and a half-minute-long clip of the fight between the fearless dog and the lioness is shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

In the short clip, the lioness can be spotted chasing the stray dog as some jeep-bound tourists watch the fight from a short distance.

In the video, the dog can be seen barking furiously while running away from the lioness. Eventually, a fight broke out between the dog and lioness but the former succeeded in walking away miraculously unscathed. But the lioness tried to attack the dog again and this forced the canine to charge at her, barking loudly. The lioness was finally forced to retreat.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

“Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion,” tweeted Kaswan while sharing the clip. He also wrote the encounter “highlights issue of stray dogs and wildlife interaction”.

The footage has got over 1.6 lakh views on Twitter.

It may be recalled that in 2019, a video of honey badgers fighting some lions had gone viral on Twitter. Despite being outnumbered by the pride of lions, the honey badgers managed to win the battle, eventually forcing the kings of jungle to retreat.